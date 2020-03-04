Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath: Digvijaya poaching bid charge true, but govt stable

Kamal Nath alleged that the BJP was trying to poach ruling party legislators because it was scared that the “scams” during its 15-year rule would be exposed (if the Congress continues in power. Kamal Nath alleged that the BJP was trying to poach ruling party legislators because it was scared that the “scams” during its 15-year rule would be exposed (if the Congress continues in power.

After senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged that the BJP was trying to lure MLAs of the ruling Congress by offering them money, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said on Tuesday that Singh was “telling the truth”. He, however, expressed confidence in the stability of his government.

In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs and the BJP 107. Seven members, including four Independents, one SP and two BSP legislators, have extended support to the Congress-led government. Two seats are vacant after a BJP MLA and a Congress MLA died.

Singh on Monday claimed in Delhi that the BJP was trying to lure Congress MLAs by offering them huge sums of money. The allegation was denied by BJP leaders, who said the former CM was levelling baseless allegations to remain in the news.

Reiterating his allegations on Tuesday, Singh tweeted, “Didn’t BJP’s former minister Bhupendra Singh take BSP MLA Rambai to Delhi in a chartered flight on Monday?’’ He added that the Congress had full faith in the BSP MLA.

Referring to Singh’s allegations, Nath said on Tuesday that he was speaking the truth and asked Congress legislators to accept the money that was being offered to them.

Nath alleged that the BJP was trying to poach ruling party legislators because it was scared that the “scams” during its 15-year rule would be exposed (if the Congress continues in power).

Singh has alleged that amounts between Rs 25 crore and Rs 35 crore are being offered to Congress MLAs. He has said they were being offered Rs 5 crore now and the rest in installments after the Rajya Sabha elections and a no-confidence motion to pull down the government. “I want to tell you MP is not Karnataka, no Congress MLA is up for sale,’’ he said, accusing senior leader and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former minister Narottam Mishra of being behind the alleged poaching move.

Congress MLA Baijnath Kushwah has alleged that he was offered Rs 25 crore and “ministership” a month ago by a BJP leader in Bhind. He said the leader had told him that he was delivering a “message” from Chouhan, a Union minister and Mishra. He alleged that two RSS leaders from Indore had also contacted him.

Dismissing the allegations, Chouhan said Singh was known to sensationalise issues by lying. “Maybe his work was not done and he is trying to put pressure on Kamal Nath. No one knows what goes on his mind. He is always up to some trick,’’ he said. Reacting to Nath’s statement, he said the two Congress leaders take potshots at each other by engaging in pointless talk.

Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Gopal Bhargav said Singh has insulted legislators by accusing them of being involved in give-and-take of money. “MP does not have a tradition of horse-trading. He should provide proof to back his allegations and make public names of legislators he is in touch with.’’

State BJP president V D Sharma said Singh is known for making “wild” allegations to remain in the news. “Maybe he wants to put pressure on the Kamal Nath government or wants to secure his entry to Rajya Sabha,’’ Sharma said.

