Procurement gap worth Rs 250 crore? Madhya Pradesh acts against 392 civic officials

Days after a video surfaced showing Madhya Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey warning urban local body officials that procurement irregularities would not be tolerated, the senior bureaucrat disclosed that action has been taken against 392 officials, including 135 Chief Municipal Officers (CMOs).

Dubey said seven officials have been dismissed from service and action has been taken against more than 80 contractors and suppliers, besides recovering Rs 3-4 crore from officials and employees over irregular payments.

The disclosure comes against the backdrop of a departmental review in which Dubey confronted municipal officials over discrepancies in the payments made for goods procured by them.

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Dubey said the action varied according to the seriousness of the irregularities and the negligence involved. “The greater the irregularity and the more serious the negligence, the stronger the action taken against the person concerned,” he said.