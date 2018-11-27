2018 Assembly elections Highlights: Congress accuses Centre of trying to disrupt Rahul Gandhi’s Mizoram rally

2018 Assembly elections LIVE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his BJP counterpart Amit Shah will visit the poll-bound state of Mizoram Tuesday to hold rallies as part of their campaigns for the November 28 Assembly election, reported PTI.

The ruling Congress in Mizoram Monday accused the NDA-led central government of trying to disrupt Rahul Gandhi’s election rally scheduled for Tuesday. The Congress president is supposed to address a rally at Champhai and another at Aizawl. However, there is uncertainty about the venue of the second programme, party spokesman Lallianchhunga said.

According to BJP sources, Amit Shah would address public rallies at Mizoram’s Lawngtlai, Myanmar-border Champhai and Assam border Vairengte. On Monday, Amit Shah held rallies across Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. At a rally in Narsinghpur, Shah said Rahul Gandhi has developed Modi phobia. “He (Rahul Gandhi) keeps on saying Modi, Modi in his speeches. Rahul wants to remove Modi, while we want to remove poverty, unemployment and illiteracy from the country,” he said while addressing the people there.

Voting for the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and 40 seats in Mizoram will take place on November 28. And Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls on December 7. The results for all the five states will be announced on December 11.