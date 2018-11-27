2018 Assembly elections Highlights: Congress accuses Centre of trying to disrupt Rahul Gandhi’s Mizoram rally

2018 Assembly elections LIVE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his BJP counterpart Amit Shah will visit the poll-bound state of Mizoram Tuesday to hold rallies as part of their campaigns for the November 28 Assembly election, reported PTI.
The ruling Congress in Mizoram Monday accused the NDA-led central government of trying to disrupt Rahul Gandhi’s election rally scheduled for Tuesday. The Congress president is supposed to address a rally at Champhai and another at Aizawl. However, there is uncertainty about the venue of the second programme, party spokesman Lallianchhunga said.
According to BJP sources, Amit Shah would address public rallies at Mizoram’s Lawngtlai, Myanmar-border Champhai and Assam border Vairengte. On Monday, Amit Shah held rallies across Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. At a rally in Narsinghpur, Shah said Rahul Gandhi has developed Modi phobia. “He (Rahul Gandhi) keeps on saying Modi, Modi in his speeches. Rahul wants to remove Modi, while we want to remove poverty, unemployment and illiteracy from the country,” he said while addressing the people there.
Voting for the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and 40 seats in Mizoram will take place on November 28. And Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls on December 7. The results for all the five states will be announced on December 11.
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao files nomination
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao filed nomination from Siricilla constituency on Monday.
Congress accuses Centre of trying to disrupt Rahul Gandhi rally
The ruling Congress in Mizoram Monday accused the central government of trying to disrupt Rahul Gandhi's election rally scheduled for Tuesday, PTI reported. The Congress President is supposed to address a rally at Champhai and another at Aizawl Tuesday. However, there is uncertainty about the venue of the second programme, party spokesman Lallianchhunga said.
Congress on Sunday had sought permission from the Assam Rifles to use its ground for the rally. But it is yet to get a clearance. the spokesperson told reporters. The Assam Rifles had not permitted the party to hold a programme of Gandhi in October, saying the ground was to be utilised only for sports purposes. However, this time the party applied for the ground only after getting to know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally on the same ground on Friday, Lallianchhunga told PTI.
"Why this discrimination? The Assam Rifles seems to have orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs not to allow the use of their (Assam Rifles) ground for Rahul Gandhi's rally," Lallianchhunga reportedly said.
Congress fields 15 Muslim candidates, BJP only one for Rajasthan Assembly elections
Congress has fielded 15 Muslim candidates, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) given tickets to only one for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, reported PTI. The number of Muslim candidates from Congress was similar in the last Assembly election. However, all of them were defeated. BJP had given tickets to four Muslim candidates in 2013, and two of them had won. Read more...
BSP eyes Bundelkhand route to reach Bhopal
Seeking a new lease of life after a severe drubbing it got in the last Lok Sabha polls and later in its home state Uttar Pradesh, Dalit leader Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party is keen to make its presence felt in Madhya Pradesh and its strategy is to capitalise on its strength in areas on border of the two states, reported PTI. Read more...
MP farmers' income increased the most under BJP rule: Ygi Adityanath
The efforts by the BJP government has led to the fastest rise in the farmer's income in Madhya Pradesh.
Rajasthan Congress President Sachin Pilot files his nomination
Rajasthan Congress President Sachin Pilot files his nomination from Tonk constituency. Pilot also offered prayers in a Shiv temple in Tonk just before filing his nomination papers, reported ANI.
Shivraj Chouhan's BJP government ensured 24-hour electricity in Madhya Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath
The Shivraj Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh has transformed the state from an under-developed to a prosperous one and has also ensured 24-hour electricity supply in the state, Yogi Adityanath said. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is campaigning across the state ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections.
When Rahul Gandhi visits a temple, the priest has to remind him that it isn't a mosque: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh, said that Rahul Gandhi visited many a temple in Gujarat. But as he went on to sit on his knees while praying, the priest had to remind him that he is in a temple, not a mosque. Read more...
Rahul Gandhi has developed Modi phobia: Amit Shah
Modi government launched 129 developmental schemes in four years: Amit Shah
Modi government launched 129 developmental schemes in four years; give an account of what the four generations (of Nehru-Gandhi family) did when they ruled the country: BJP chief Amit Shah asks Congress at poll rally in Madhya Pradesh, news agency PTI reported.
Congress party should answer for what did in four generations of their rule: Amit Shah
“One family of Congress party ruled for four generation and yet could not provide toilets, electricity or gas connections for the poor people. The party should answer what they did in four generations of rule,” Amit Shah said while addressing a gathering in Narsinghpur.
Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah addresses public meeting in Narsinghpur
Live: Shri @AmitShah ji addresses Public Meeting in Narsinghpur (MP) #MPWithBJP https://t.co/zxKrFEGkOV— BJP MadhyaPradesh (@BJP4MP) November 19, 2018
Rajasthan elections: BJP’s Yoonus Khan to contest against Sachin Pilot from Tonk
Days after the Congress fielded Sachin Pilot from Tonk, the BJP Monday announced that Yoonus Khan will contest the elections from the Muslim-dominated constituency in Rajasthan. Khan, state transport minister and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s closest aide, is a sitting MLA from Deedwana constituency of Nagaur district. Read more
Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot files nomination from Sardarpura seat.
Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot will contest from Sardarpura constituency in Jodhpur
Yogi Adityanath to campaign in MP today
UP Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday will hold four rallies across the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. The rallies would be held in Aalot, Badnawar, Khandwa and Mhow.
Rajasthan elections 2018: BJP releases fifth list of candidates
Denied ticket, Rajasthan MLA behind ‘condoms in JNU’ claim quits BJP
BJP MLA from Rajasthan Gyan Dev Ahuja resigned from the party Monday, citing its “dictatorial attitude”. Ahuja, who was denied a ticket to recontest the upcoming elections from Ramgarh in Alwar district, said he would stand as an Independent. Read more
Rajasthan: Congress leader Sachin Pilot to file nomination papers today
Congress Rajasthan chief Sachin Pilot will contest against Rajasthan's Transport Minister Yoonus Khan from the Tonk Assembly constituency.
Madhya Pradesh: BJP President Amit Shah to hold rallies
Rajasthan elections 2018: BJP releases fifth list of candidates
State Minister Yunus Khan to contest against Sachin Pilot
It’s now or never for us in Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia
As his party makes an all-out effort to wrest control of Madhya Pradesh from the BJP, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia feels it is “now or never” for the grand old party that has remained out of power in the state for 15 straight years. Read more
Chhattisgarh polls: Unaccounted cash, booze worth over Rs 11 crore seized
Unaccounted cash, illicit liquor and other items worth over Rs 11.85 crore have been seized by officials in Chhattisgarh in the run-up to assembly elections since October 4 when the model code came into force. Read more
Congress’s election slogan in Chhindwara: Kamal Nath for Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh
The Congress may have not projected a chief ministerial face in Madhya Pradesh, but in Chhindwara, the Lok Sabha bastion of state party president Kamal Nath, the party and its candidates are seeking votes for making him the chief minister. Read more