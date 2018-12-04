Madhya Pradesh CEO: No tampering of EVMs, 3-layer security guarding strongrooms

A day before the Congress is set to meet the Chief Election Commissioner in Delhi to raise questions about security of EVMs in Madhya Pradesh, the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Monday maintained that no machine had been tampered with and that the strongrooms were being guarded by three-layered security.

Advertising

CEO V L Kantha Rao told reporters that following the election on November 28, all machines used in polling were transported to strongrooms in district headquarters and sealed in presence of candidates and observers by early next morning. The strongrooms were locked after that and will be opened only on the morning of December 11, the counting day.

Responding to allegations that some machines reached district headquarters a couple of days after the polling, the CEO said they were reserve machines not used in polling.

After doubts were raised over security of EVMs, district authorities have allowed candidates to pitch tents outside the strongrooms, the CEO said. In places where tents can’t be pitched, candidates will be provided live feed from CCTV cameras on the premises, he added. The first security layer is being provided by central paramilitary forces, second by state’s Special Armed Forces and third by the local police, he said.