Madhya Pradesh cataract camp: 3 patients who lost vision to be flown to Chennai

Out of the 14 patients who underwent cataract operation on August 8 as a part of a government programme, three were discharged the next day while the rest were asked to stay back when they complained of diminishing vision. ens

A doctor and an attendant will accompany each patient to Chennai for further treatment at the government’s cost.

Three of the 11 patients who complained of vision loss after undergoing a cataract operation at a private hospital in Indore will be flown to Sankara Nethralaya, Chennai, on Monday.

