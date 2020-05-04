Madhya Pradesh: Cases dip, but high fatality rate in Ujjain cause for worry

While about 50 positive cases were reported from different parts of Madhya Pradesh, 174 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours, bringing the active case count to 1,889. (File) While about 50 positive cases were reported from different parts of Madhya Pradesh, 174 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours, bringing the active case count to 1,889. (File)

While Madhya Pradesh reported a decline in the number of active cases for the second consecutive day, Ujjain continued to be a spot of bother for the government, as the death toll rose to 32 on Sunday.

Alarmed by the high fatality rate in the temple town, the government sent a special team from Indore to check on its treatment facility. While Ujjain did not report many positive cases, seven people have lost their lives over the last two days. The death toll was 15 on April 25, but it more than doubled in the last eight days to climb to 32. The fatality rate is more than 20 per cent. The state death toll climbed to 158. Though Indore has reported 76 deaths, the fatality rate has come down to five.

Ujjain divisional commissioner Anand Sharma told The Indian Express that Jansapura locality has reported most cases, but people are still apprehensive to report illness. “The infection is reported very late, which makes treatment difficult,” he said.

While about 50 positive cases were reported from different parts of the state, 174 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours, bringing the active case count to 1,889.

ACS Mohammed Suleman said the state has ramped up testing facility to conduct 2,600 tests daily.

Meanwhile,Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the state had requested for 31 trains to bring back migrant labourers stranded in other parts of the country. The plan includes 22 trains from Maharashtra, two from Gujarat and from Goa. The government said the tollfree (0755/2411180) number started for workers stranded outside MP is receiving 1,300 calls per minute.

