Akhilesh slams Congress for leaving lone SP MLA out of MP cabinet

Expressing his displeasure over lone Samajwadi Party MLA not being inducted in the Madhya Pradesh cabinet despite the party’s support in the formation of the state government, Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that by doing so, the Congress had “cleared the path for UP”, IANS reported.

Advertising

Yadav’s remark is another indication of the growing disenchantment of the SP from the Congress and hints that the grand old party may be kept out of the proposed “grand alliance” in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

On the other hand, Mayawati, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and a prospective partner in the “Maha Gathbandhan” has already given enough hints of acting tough on the Congress.

Miffed with the Congress, the BSP chief had, soon after extending support to the Congress in MP, said that people had with heavy heart voted for the Congress and that she was extending support only to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at bay.

Advertising

Yadav also lauded TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for “striving hard” to form a federal front of regional parties ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He also accused the BJP’s Central and state governments of failing to fulfil their promises and claimed that the people are not happy with them.

“I will soon go to Hyderabad to meet Rao, who is striving hard to bring the regional players together on a common platform,” Yadav told mediapersons here.

Lauding the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo’s efforts to form a federal front to take on the BJP in the general elections next year, he said, “I spoke to Rao and we were supposed to meet on December 25-26. But somehow it could not take place. Now I will see him in Hyderabad.”

The TRS chief, who is in Delhi since Monday night, plans to meet Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati.