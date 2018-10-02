Madhya Pradesh cabinet clears funds for colleges, procuring farm produce on MSP

Allocation of money for new medical colleges, buying farm produce on MSP and increasing honorarium of guest teachers and mid-day meal cooks, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet cleared a slew of proposals on Monday, in what is likely to be the last meeting before the electoral code of conduct kicks in.

The government announced purchase of urad, moong and groundnut among other produce on MSP of Rs 5,600, Rs 6,975 and Rs 4,890 respectively, from October 20. About 8.9 lakh farmers who have registered themselves with the government will benefit from the price support scheme (PSS). The government estimates that it will need Rs 4,450 crore on purchasing various produce on MSP. Tuar will be procured between March 1 and June 30.

