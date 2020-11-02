MP bypolls: Supreme Court stays EC order revoking star campaigner status of Kamal Nath

The EC had revoked Kamal Nath’s 'star campaigner' status citing repeated violations of Model Code of Conduct

Saying it had “no power”, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Election Commission’s order revoking Congress leader Kamal Nath’s “star campaigner” status for the November 3 Madhya Pradesh bypolls. The EC had revoked Nath’s “star campaigner” status citing repeated violations of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The Election Commission counsel told a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde that Nath’s petition had become infructuous as the campaigning had ended and the voting is tomorrow. “We are staying it,” said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The EC said it had taken action against the veteran Congress leader over his remark calling Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan “mafia” and “milawat khor” on October 13. The Commission had earlier warned him on October 26 for calling BJP candidate Imarti Devi an “item” while campaigning for a Congress candidate.

In his petition before the Supreme Court, Nath said the EC’s October 30 order, “based on a complaint by Bhartiya Janata Party against a speech delivered on 13.10.2020”, was passed without any notice or hearing to him.

The EC “order is illegal, arbitrary, unreasoned, passed in complete violation of basic canons of natural justice and in negation of fairplay and therefore, deserves to be quashed”, Nath’s plea said.

He added that the EC “has not taken equivalent action against repeated violation of MCC by leaders of Bhartiya Janata Party despite various representations by the Indian National Congress”.

Having the star campaigner tag means that it is the political party that foots the bill for expenditure incurred during canvassing, rather than a candidate.

The by-elections in Madhya Pradesh were necessitated after 22 sitting MLAs of the erstwhile Congress government switched over to the BJP in March 2020, leading to the fall of Kamal Nath’s 15-month-old government. Subsequently, three other Congress MLAs followed the lead of Jyotiraditya Scindia and his supporters, and joined the BJP. Another three seats in the Assembly are vacant due to the deaths of incumbent MLAs.

The BJP has 107 MLAs and the Congress has 88 MLAs. In order to return to power in the state, the Congress has to win all 28 seats, while the ruling BJP only needs nine seats to reach the majority mark of 116 in the 230-member House.

