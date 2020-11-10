Madhya Pradesh bypoll results live updates: A test for both BJP and Congress
At stake in Madhya Pradesh are the political ambitions of four senior national leaders — Kamal Nath of the Congress, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Narendra Singh Tomar of the BJP.
The results to the 28 bye-elections in Madhya Pradesh will be declared Tuesday. The polls were necessitated after 25 MLAs of the erstwhile Congress government switched over to the BJP in March 2020, leading to the fall of Kamal Nath’s 15-month-old government. Three seats were left vacant after the deaths of sitting legislators.
The counting of votes began at 8 am. The Election Commission has taken steps to ensure safety of poll workers amid the Covid-19pandemic, including social distancing and restricting the number of people in counting halls.
A Congress government was elected to power in 2018 after the party won 114 seats in the 230-member House and joined hands with four Independents, two BSP MLAs, and one SP MLA. Jyotiraditya Scindia rocked the boat earlier this year by defecting to the BJP along with 22 other MLAs at first, and then three more. While the Congress’ strength reduced to 88, the BJP, which had won 109 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections, crossed the halfway mark and instated its government under Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
At present, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the Assembly and needs to win at least nine seats to stay in power. The Congress, on the other hand, needs to win all 28 seats if it wants to return to power — or at least 21 in order to give itself a chance to bargain with the BSP, SP and Independent MLAs.
Jyotiraditya Scindia
The Maharaj, who lost his traditional parliamentary seat Guna in the 2019 general election with a margin of more than 1 lakh votes, needs to prove to his new party that he has support in the Gwalior-Chambal region. These elections may in fact be the most crucial of Scindia’s political career.
If his loyalists manage to win and take the BJP comfortably over the line, his political stature will rise, and he will be in a strong bargaining position ahead of a ministerial reshuffle at the Centre. Conversely, if the Congress wins more seats than the BJP, it will be a personal humiliation for him, even if Chouhan’s government survives.
The Gwalior-Chambal area, where 16 of the 28 seats are located, is a stronghold of both Scindia and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, both of whom are from erstwhile royal families of the region. The snubs from Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh are seen as one of the major reasons for Scindia’s decision to abandon the Congress for the BJP.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
For the four-term Chief Minister who was sidelined by his party’s central leadership after the BJP lost the 2018 Assembly elections, these by-polls are an opportunity to prove his continued importance and relevance in the state.
Chouhan is leaving no stone unturned to win the bypolls — from kneeling and seeking forgiveness from farmers in Mandsaur to making announcements that will cost the financially stressed state nearly Rs 3,000 crore.
Kamal Nath
The 74-year-old veteran is looking for a comeback. Addressing a rally after losing power due to Scindia’s revolt, the former Union Minister asked emotionally: “Meri kya galti thi ki meri sarkar gira di gai? Kyon ki main achchha kaam kar raha tha?”
Later in that same rally, he vowed to returned to power, and has since taken full charge of the political affairs of his party, from the distribution of tickets to deploying booth-level in-charges.
Narendra Singh Tomar
The by-elections are also important for BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar, who had played a key role in bringing the rebel Congress MLAs to his party. He too belongs to the same region as Scindia — Gwalior — and an impressive performance in the by-elections will enhance Tomar’s stature in the party, and could boost his chief ministerial ambitions.
The BJP has been fighting heartburn within after deciding to reward almost all the rebels supporting Scindia. Party workers have expressed displeasure over the sidelining of veteran leaders during the expansion of the Chouhan ministry. An emphatic victory will give the party more headroom and time to sort out the problems in its state unit.
There was 66.37 per cent voter turnout in Madhya Pradesh on November 3 despite the Covid-19 pandemic. In Morena district, Congress and BJP supporters clashed at Jatavara polling booth and an unidentified person fired a bullet during the incident. “A person was injured, but it was not clear whether he received the injury due to the gun shot or was hit by a stick. It will be clear only after medical examination. The injured person was referred to the district hospital for treatment,” Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania had said.
Meanwhile, a war of words ensued between Digvijaya Singh and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan after the Congress leader questioned the use of EVMs in India, saying the device was prone to hacking. “In a technological age, developed countries don’t trust the EVM, but elections in India and some smaller countries are conducted by EVMs. Why don's developed countries use (EVMs)? Because they don's trust EVMs. Why? Because the chip in it can be hacked,” Singh tweeted.
In response, Chouhan, said, “The Congress has started making ground for its imminent defeat in the bypolls by blaming the EVMs. Digvijaya Singh is raising questions on the EVMs now."
Good morning! Welcome to our live blog on the Madhya Pradesh bypoll results. The Election Commission held polls to 28 Assembly seats on November 3, results of which will be declared today. These results are crucial as it will determine the political futures of both the BJP and Congress parties in the state. The BJP, which is currently governing MP, needs at least 9 seats to retain power. The Congress, on the other hand, needs all 28 seats to topple the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.