Madhya Pradesh LoP: Know eight IAS officers caught in honey trap

Terming the bureaucrats as elites, Bhargava said they had been hurt by a backward class leader’s comments. (Twitter/Gopal Bhargava) Terming the bureaucrats as elites, Bhargava said they had been hurt by a backward class leader’s comments. (Twitter/Gopal Bhargava)

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Madhya Pradesh bureaucrats and the opposition BJP, Gopal Bhargava, the Leader of Opposition, Sunday accused the bureaucrats of corruption. Bhargava also claimed that an acquaintance of his has (honey trap) videos of eight IAS officers, but added that he would not disclose their names.

Terming the bureaucrats as elites, Bhargava said they had been hurt by a backward class leader’s comments.

Referring to a recent honey trap case and the sexually explicit video and audiotapes, Bhargava, in a series of tweets, called the bureaucrats “devpurush” and alleged that they make money from corrupt deeds and get caught in (honey) traps.

“Where does this money come from? An acquaintance has videos of eight devpurush. If I wanted I could have exposed them all but I kept mum because I didn’t want the dirt to spread and the state to get a bad name in the country and world,” his tweet read.

यह पैसा कहाँ से आता है ? ऐसे लगभग ऐसे 8 देवपुरुषों के वीडियो मेरे एक परिचित के पास हैं। मैं चाहता तो सब खुलासा करता लेकिन मैं यह नहीं चाहता कि यह गंदगी फैले और मेरा मध्यप्रदेश पूरे देश और दुनियां में कुकर्मी प्रदेश के रूप में जाना जाए। इस कारण मैं अभी तक चुप रहा। — Gopal Bhargava (Leader of Opposition) (@bhargav_gopal) January 25, 2020

“Crores have been seized from a couple belonging to this class. It’s just a small example and yet they are devpurush and politicians ‘daaku’,” Bhargava wrote.

The leader’s reaction comes in the wake of social media posts by bureaucrats slamming BJP leader Badrilal Yadav for his comments against Rajgarh collector Nidhi Nivedita. Nidhi is accused of slapping a BJP worker during a pro-CAA rally in Biaora on January 19.

The IAS Officers’ Association had also criticized Yadav, who was later arrested and released on bail.

Meanwhile, the Congress accused Bhargava of intimidating honest and committed officers.

“If he has honey trap videos, he should immediately hand them to the SIT probing the case and not threaten officers,” said Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja.

He also said that the honey trap case and the recovery of money from bureaucrats happened during the 15-year-rule of the BJP.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd