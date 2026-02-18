Emphasis on school children’s nutrition, Simhastha Mahaparv prep: What Madhya Pradesh’s record Budget has in store

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday unveiled its largest-ever Budget, pegged at over Rs 4.38 lakh crore, with Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda placing strong emphasis on new welfare initiatives, infrastructure expansion and preparations for the Simhastha Mahaparv, even as the presentation in the Vidhan Sabha was repeatedly disrupted by Opposition Congress MLAs, flagging concerns over what they described as a mounting debt burden.

In a 58-page speech, Devda framed the Budget as both expansionary and reform-oriented, anchored in fresh schemes rather than incremental spending alone. Among the headline announcements was the Yashoda Milk Supply Scheme, under which students up to class 8 will receive milk in tetra packs to address nutritional gaps. The programme aims to reach nearly 80 lakh students in 2026–27, with Rs 700 crore provided in the coming financial year and a projected outlay of Rs 6,600 crore over five years, marking one of the state’s most ambitious school nutrition interventions to date.