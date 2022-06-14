Madhya Pradesh: BSP MLA, SP legislator & 1 independent join BJP

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Three MLAs, including one each from the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party and an independent legislator, joined the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, state BJP president V D Sharma said.
BSP’s Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha (from Bhind), SP’s Rajesh Kumar Shukla (from Bijawar seat) and independent MLA Vikram Singh Rana (from Susner) joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sharma told reporters.
Chouhan and Sharma welcomed them into the BJP.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.