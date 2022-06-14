scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Madhya Pradesh: BSP MLA, SP legislator & 1 independent join BJP

The three joined the party in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

By: PTI | Bhopal |
June 14, 2022 12:09:38 pm
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed the three MLAs into BJP. (Representative image)

Three MLAs, including one each from the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party and an independent legislator, joined the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, state BJP president V D Sharma said.

BSP’s Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha (from Bhind), SP’s Rajesh Kumar Shukla (from Bijawar seat) and independent MLA Vikram Singh Rana (from Susner) joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sharma told reporters.
Chouhan and Sharma welcomed them into the BJP.

