Madhya Pradesh: BSP MLA claims offer to shift loyalty, denies later

BSP MLA Rambai on Monday alleged that she and many other legislators had been offered Rs 50 crore and posts to change loyalties. But by the evening, she denied making the claim and accused television channels of misquoting her.

Advertising

“I am with Chief Minister Kamal Nath and will not desert him for money or other allurements,’’ she was quoted as saying by many TV channels. However, when The Indian Express spoke to her, she denied having been offered money or posts.

“I was in Delhi when my supporters saw local television channels flashing news about MLAs being offered money. I only said that ‘yes I have heard about such offers’ but channels misquoted me by not showing the full comment,’’ she alleged.

The Congress has 114 legislators in the 230-member house and enjoys support of two BSP, one SP and four Independent MLAs. The BJP has 109 MLAs, including Jhabua MLA Gumansingh Damor, who contested the Ratlam Lok Sabha seat and won.

BJP spokesman Rahul Kothari said, “When the BJP has made it clear that it is not interested in pulling down the Kamal Nath government, what is the point in concocting baseless claims and using MLAs like Rambai to make them?” Kothari said the “internal feud” in the Congress was responsible for “such untruths”.