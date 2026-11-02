A bridge to nowhere in Madhya Pradesh: Built in 2023, this structure has no roads leading up to it

In 2023, a 308-metre bridge came up over the Dudhi river in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district, giving villagers the hope that it would finally help them connect with the rest of the state.

Three years on, the structure, built at a cost of over Rs 8 crore, is yet to be put to use. The roads leading to the bridge on either side remain missing with the local administration yet to figure out the agency that will carry out the construction.

The bridge near Umardha village in the Bankhedi area of Narmadapuram was completed in December 2023. It was intended to connect the district with the neighbouring Narsinghpur and improve access for residents of around 40 to 50 villages.