Madhya Pradesh: BJYM leader held for sexually harassing, kicking woman police inspector

Sengar, Lidhora mandal chief of BJYM, the ruling BJP’s youth wing, was arrested and sent to jail on the basis of the policewoman’s complaint. (Representational Image) Sengar, Lidhora mandal chief of BJYM, the ruling BJP’s youth wing, was arrested and sent to jail on the basis of the policewoman’s complaint. (Representational Image)

A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) office-bearer was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly harassing and kicking a woman sub-inspector in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening.

Munendra Singh Sengar, 25, allegedly hurled abuses, held the 36-year-old policewoman by the collar and kicked her in the abdomen after she pulled up his friend for hitting a girl with his bike.

Sengar, Lidhora mandal chief of BJYM, the ruling BJP’s youth wing, was arrested and sent to jail on the basis of the policewoman’s complaint. He has been booked under sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from duty), among others.

“He hurled filthy abuses, held my collar and also touched me inappropriately in public. He kicked me in the lower abdomen. When he tried to slap me, I held his hand and did not leave it till other policemen overpowered him,’’ the complainant told The Indian Express.

According to the complainant, Sengar’s friend Pankaj was talking over phone while riding the bike and it hit a seven-year-old girl. The girl did not suffer any injury.

“Either you talk on phone or drive, don’t do both together,’’ the police officer, who was checking vehicles, warned Pankaj. “I was not even talking to Sengar when he dared me to lodge an FIR and warned, ‘tumhari vardi utar dunga’,’’ she said.

The complainant said she had pain in her abdomen and scratch marks on her body.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App