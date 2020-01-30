Madhya Pradesh: BJYM leader detained under NSA for warning of disturbances if anti-CAA protesters not removed

BJYM’s Ujjain general secretary Yogesh Sangte BJYM’s Ujjain general secretary Yogesh Sangte

A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader in Ujjain was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) on Wednesday for warning the district administration of disturbances if the anti-CAA protesters were not removed from Begumbagh locality within three days.

Within hours of invoking the NSA against BJYM’s Ujjain general secretary Yogesh Sangte, the Ujjain administration sent him to Rewa jail.

The right-wing organisations in Ujjain are unhappy with the district administration for allowing anti-CAA protests at Begumbagh as the protesters have reportedly blocked a major part of the road leading to the famous Mahakal temple for the last few days.

`”If the administration does not remove them in next three-four days, the Hindu community knows how to gather and remove clear the road. I challenge the administration to remove these anti-social elements or else the Hindu community will use force to stop different roads and create disturbances in entire Ujjain city,” Sangte said while talking to the local media on the premises of the Ujjain temple.

Criticising the police, State BJP president Rakesh Singh said the police instead of getting the road cleared was targeting party workers. If the road to Mahakal temple was not cleared early, the BJP will take to the streets he said.

