BJP youth leader booked for ‘sexually harassing’ doctor inside Madhya Pradesh hospital

Doctors protest, threaten strike if accused not arrested in 24 hours

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalUpdated: Jul 3, 2026 09:55 PM IST
The incident sparked protests by doctors and nursing staff, who suspended work and blocked the main entrance to the medical college, disrupting healthcare services for several hoursThe incident sparked protests by doctors and nursing staff, who suspended work and blocked the main entrance to the medical college, disrupting healthcare services for several hours. (Special Arrangement)
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A BJP Yuva Morcha state executive member has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a doctor inside a medical college in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district and threatening to shoot her after she resisted his advances, triggering protests by doctors and a warning of a statewide strike if he is not arrested.

The Yuva Morcha man was among two booked by Sagar police under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said searches are underway to arrest both accused.

According to the complainant, she was attending to a poisoning case when one of the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately. “I was treating a poisoning patient when he touched me inappropriately. When other hospital staff and I objected, they threatened us, saying, ‘goli maar denge (we will shoot)’,” she alleged.

She further alleged that when she warned them of a police complaint, the accused told the staff to “do whatever you want” before fleeing the hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police Narendra Solanki said an FIR had been registered based on the doctor’s complaint. “A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on the complaint of the woman doctor. Considering the seriousness of the allegations, efforts are being made to arrest both accused at the earliest,” he said.

Protests

The incident sparked protests by doctors and nursing staff, who suspended work and blocked the main entrance to the medical college, disrupting healthcare services for several hours. Protesting doctors alleged that despite informing police and the hospital administration immediately after the incident, the accused managed to leave the premises before they could be detained.

Doctors claimed the incident highlighted persistent concerns over the safety of healthcare workers, particularly women doctors on night duty.

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The protest was called off after senior police and district officials assured doctors that action would be taken. However, the Madhya Pradesh Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) warned that junior doctors across the state would launch a work boycott if the accused are not arrested within 24 hours.

The local resident doctors’ association wrote to the dean and the hospital superintendent, alleging that the hospital’s security response was “inadequate”.

They claimed that security personnel present at the spot “failed to take immediate and effective action against the accused, and instead, behaved casually with him”, reflecting what the association described as a “serious lapse in security arrangements”.

The incident, they said, has “created a sense of insecurity among women doctors and other hospital staff”.

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Police have since stepped up security at the medical college campus while continuing efforts to trace the accused.

BJP Yuva Morcha state president Shyam Tailor said he was yet to receive details of the case. “At present, this matter is not in my knowledge. I will first ascertain the facts and only then be in a position to comment,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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