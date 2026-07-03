BJP youth leader booked for ‘sexually harassing’ doctor inside Madhya Pradesh hospital

The incident sparked protests by doctors and nursing staff, who suspended work and blocked the main entrance to the medical college, disrupting healthcare services for several hours. (Special Arrangement)

A BJP Yuva Morcha state executive member has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a doctor inside a medical college in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district and threatening to shoot her after she resisted his advances, triggering protests by doctors and a warning of a statewide strike if he is not arrested.

The Yuva Morcha man was among two booked by Sagar police under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said searches are underway to arrest both accused.

According to the complainant, she was attending to a poisoning case when one of the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately. “I was treating a poisoning patient when he touched me inappropriately. When other hospital staff and I objected, they threatened us, saying, ‘goli maar denge (we will shoot)’,” she alleged.