Madhya Pradesh: BJP slams appointment spree by ‘minority’ Kamal Nath govt

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath with Governor Lalji Tandon at the Assembly, in Bhopal. (PTI) Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath with Governor Lalji Tandon at the Assembly, in Bhopal. (PTI)

Despite being in the throes of political uncertainty for the last few days, Madhya Pradesh has got a new chief secretary, director general of police and many chiefs of statutory and constitutional bodies, prompting opposition BJP to approach the Governor with a plea to scrap the appointments.

“You are aware of the fact that the government is in minority. You have given the chief minister a chance to prove majority in the Assembly but the government is using different excuses to avoid a floor test. The minority government is making many appointments, including those on constitutional bodies that have fixed tenure. In times of constitutional crisis, the power to appoint or transfer people on important positions vests with the governor under Article 163 and 166,’’ according to a memorandum submitted by senior BJP leaders to Governor Lalji Tandon.

Over the last few days, the Kamal Nath government has appointed new chairpersons of state women’s commission, backward classes commission, state youth commission and members of the state services commission.

