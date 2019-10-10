Madhya Pradesh: BJP set to oppose plan for bifurcating civic body in Bhopal

The proposed bifurcation of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation into two corporations has become a bone of contention between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP in Madhya Pradesh, with the latter calling an emergency meeting on Thursday to formalise its strategy to counter the move.

The Bhopal collector issued a notification on Tuesday, inviting objections within a week to the proposed bifurcation of the 85-ward corporation.

The proposal includes 54 wards spread over 185.23 sq km in Bhopal Municipal Corporation and 31 wards spread over 232.61 sq km in Kolar Municipal Corporation.

Former Minister and BJP MLA from Narela, Vishwas Sarang said, “The financial condition of the existing corporation is not good. Another corporation will mean more administrative expenditure and revenue will decrease,’’ he said.

Congress MLA from Bhopal Central, Arif Masood, said the BJP’s line of thinking was not unexpected because its politics is centered on polarisation.

Collector Tarun Pithode told The Indian Express, “We have invited objections… We will send our recommendation after getting objections and the government will take a call on it.’’