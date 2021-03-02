Madhya Pradesh BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan passes away, PM Modi expresses condolences

BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa constituency, Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, passed away on Tuesday morning at Delhi’s Medanta Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment after testing positive for Covid-19 on January 11.

Chauhan had been shifted to Delhi about 20 days ago from Bhopal’s Chirayu Hospital after his condition turned critical, his close allies informed. Although the actual reason of his death is still unknown, it is believed that his lungs were damaged following contraction of the novel coronavirus.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had met him in Bhopal before he was shifted to Delhi, condoled the parliamentarian’s death. Remembering him as a dynamic leader and administrator, the Chief Minister called Nandkumar Singh, who was a two-time BJP state president, a bridge between the older and younger generation.

“We put in our best efforts, but could not save him,” he added.

– Top news code

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, expressed his condolences and said that the MP will be remembered for his work towards strengthening BJP across Madhya Pradesh.

“Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to Parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

– Spotify

Six-time MP from Khandwa, Chauhan had started his political career as the head of Shahpur Municipal Corporation in 1978-80. He had won the Burhanpur MLA seat twice before moving to the Parliament in 1996. His last rites are expected to be held in Shahpur on Wednesday.