Dog-like mentality: MP minister jabs BJP for criticising transfer of police canines

Madhya Pradesh government’s decision to transfer 46 police dogs and their handlers from across the state has triggered a war of words between the ruling Congress and BJP.

After facing sharp criticism from the saffron party, Congress Minister Sajjan Singh Verma said those with dog’s mentality were mocking the order. “Yeh unki (BJP) mansikta hai kutte jaisi aur kya kare (It’s their dog-like mentality, what can we do?),” ANI quoted Verma as saying.

Hitting back at Verma, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said those in BJP were “faithful dogs” and hence would keep raising their voices for the sake of people and security forces.

“If Sajjan Singh Verma is calling us dogs then I would like to tell him that yes we are dogs, we are faithful dogs of the people of Madhya Pradesh and we will keep raising our voices for our people and our security forces,” ANI quoted Sharma as saying.

With the Congress government transferring thousands of officers and employees since the change of regime in the state seven months ago, the transfer of the canines and their handlers saw the BJP target the Kamal Nath government for not even sparing animals.

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief and Jabalpur MP Rakesh Singh had said “It’s true that dog handlers are transferred once in a while, but the Kamal Nath government, which has made frequent transfers of officials its only business… such en mass transfers defy logic. One can understand the transfer of men who fall short of expectations but what’s the fault of animals that some of them have been sent 500 km away?”

In a retort to the BJP, Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey had observed that the loss of power has taken a toll on the Opposition party so much that it has started politicking over the transfers of dogs. He said it’s common knowledge that when handlers are transferred, their canines also go with them.