MP BJP MLAs who voted with Cong: One says promises not kept, other cites ‘lack of respect’

A day after he voted with the Congress on a Bill in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi on Thursday accused the BJP of luring people with fanfare and then killing them politically.

“BJP samman ke saath swagat satkar karti hai…gamchha dal kar …tilak lagate hai…jaise bakre ko halal karne se pahle kiya jata hai. Fir uski rajnitik hatya ki jati hai. (BJP welcomes you with respect, puts gamchha, applies tilak, like a goat is prepared before sacrifice, and then kills you politically),” the Maihar MLA told The Indian Express.

Tripathi said he was yet to join the Congress and claimed that he was not aware of “technicalities” — of inviting action under the anti-defection law. He said he joined the BJP only for the development of his constituency, but now rued his decision. He said the then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made many promises but few were fulfilled.

“I contested on a BJP symbol because Chouhan made so many promises. There was not one village in my constituency where something was not promised. At least 19 groups boycotted me because of those unfulfilled promises,’’ said Tripathi, who has earlier won from Maihar on symbols of SP and Congress. “BJP khel karti hai, maine bhi khel kiya,’’ he said.

Asked about his victories on different symbols and the tag of a turncoat, the Brahmin leader said his voters back him because he does not resort to politics based on caste, region and family. He said he has no business interests.

Sharad Kol, the other BJP MLA who voted with Tripathi, described Chief Minister Kamal Nath as his icon. The young tribal leader who represents the Beohari said he did not get “respect” in the BJP. He was with the Congress before he changed allegiance ahead of the Assembly elections.

Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza said the current situation is the result of a turf war between former CM Chouhan and Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava. The latter claimed in the Assembly that the Congress government will not survive for 24 hours if the top BJP leadership gives a signal. State BJP chief Rakesh Singh said Bhargava’s statement was not the party’s official line and that it would not bring down the Congress-led government.