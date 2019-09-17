Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLAs slam move to cap Durga idol height

Hindu organisations and BJP MLAs have opposed the Bhopal district administration’s decision to impose restrictions on Durga idols, saying they won’t accept any interference in religious matters.

Following the September 13 tragedy in Bhopal’s Lower Lake in which 11 youngsters drowned while immersing a huge Ganesh idol, the administration announced restrictions on the height of Durga idols ahead of Navratri.

The administration called a meeting of sculptors and told them to restrict the height of idols to six feet. Most sculptors said that the directive had come too late and orders for idols had been placed months in advance.

Bhopal collector Tarun Pithode said the administration heard the sculptors’ arguments and told them that the norms will apply to idols sculpted Monday onwards.

Opposing the administration’s move, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, “The administration has no right to fix the size of Hindu idols. It should focus on maintaining law and order and ensuring peaceful conduct of religious events. We won’t brook this attack on Hindu faith. If the Congress government wants to impose restrictions, it should do so for tazias.’’

BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang alleged that the decision stems from the Congress government’s policy of “appeasement”.