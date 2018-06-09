Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA slaps constable twice, case registered

BJP MLA Champalal Devda is not known for such behaviour, BJP spokesperson Shambhu Agarwal said. (Source: Facebook) BJP MLA Champalal Devda is not known for such behaviour, BJP spokesperson Shambhu Agarwal said. (Source: Facebook)

BJP MLA from Bagli, Champalal Devda, allegedly slapped a constable at a police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Udaynagar district on Thursday. According to news agency PTI, Devda stormed into the police station and slapped the constable twice after he got into a dispute with the MLA’s son. A video of the incident, which was caught on CCTV camera at the station, has gone viral.

A case has been registered against the MLA and those who accompanied him to the station under Sections 353 (preventing a government servant from discharging his duty), 332 (assaulting public servant) and other relevant offences of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

BJP spokesperson Shambhu Agarwal, meanwhile, said he would make a statement after “an impartial probe”, reported PTI. He added that Devda is not known to carry out such behaviour.

(with PTI inputs)

