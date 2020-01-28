Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA opposes CAA: ‘Either you follow the constitution or tear it off’

“When getting an Aadhar card made is difficult for people in rural areas and the poor in urban areas where will the people get all the documents to prove their citizenship,” Narayan Tripathi said. (Source: ANI) “When getting an Aadhar card made is difficult for people in rural areas and the poor in urban areas where will the people get all the documents to prove their citizenship,” Narayan Tripathi said. (Source: ANI)

Opposing the the new citizenship act and the proposed NRC, BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi on Tuesday said the country cannot be divided along religious lines.

“Either you follow the constitution or tear it off because it lays emphasis on secularism and the country can’t be divided along religious lines. Yet the country is being divided along religious lines,” the Maihar legislator said adding that Muslims in villages are suspicious and avoid interacting with others.

“When getting an Aadhar card made is difficult for people in rural areas and the poor in urban areas where will the people get all the documents to prove their citizenship,” he said.

Tripathi, who was previously with the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, said an atmosphere of gruh kalah (domestic strife) was prevailing in the country. No village, mohalla, or country can enjoy peace if such an atmosphere prevails, he said.

Tripathi had voted along with the Congress in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on a bill last year but the BJP did not crack the whip against him. The Opposition party said he was still with the BJP and the leadership will try to speak with him.

