Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA, who cross-voted with Congress, now praises Amit Shah for Article 370

BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi, who left his party red-faced by voting with the Congress on the Criminal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill, has now praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking a tough decision like abrogation of the Article 370.

Calling it a historic decision, the MLA, a known turncoat, said the entire country has backed the move taken by the home minister in the national interest. “Congratulations to Home Minister. Scrapping Article 370 is a historic decision. Only he can take such tough decisions in the nation’s interest. The entire country is praising him for this historic decision,” he said.

The MLA from Maihar in Satna district was one of the two BJP lawmakers who voted with the Congress government on the Criminal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill on July 24. Another leader, Sharad Juglal Kol, had voted with the Congress.

The cross-voting by two of its members had come as a big embarrassment for the BJP as only hours before, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava had boasted that the Kamal Nath government would not last for 24 hours if the top BJP leadership signals to bring it down.

After voting with the state government, Tripathi had described his move as “ghar wapsi (homecoming)”, dropping broad hints that he could go back to the now-ruling party. However, neither the BJP has expelled the duo after they cross voted nor the Congress has enrolled them. Tripathi has been with the Congress and Samajwadi Party before.