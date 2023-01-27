BJP leader, wife, their two sons die by suicide

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader posted a message on social media and later allegedly committed suicide along with his wife and two minor sons, both of them suffering from a rare genetic disease, by consuming sulphas tablets at their home in Vidisha town of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Around 6 pm, Vidisha Nagar Mandal vice-president and former BJP corporator Sanjeev Mishra (45), apparently upset over the illness of his sons, posted a message on social media stating “God should not give even his enemy’s children incurable duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) disorder”, they said.

His acquaintances, on reading the post, rushed to his house in the Bunty Nagar area, where they found Mishra, his wife Neelam (42) and two sons aged 13 and 7 unresponsive, said the police.

All the four were rushed to the district hospital where they died during treatment, they said.

Collector Umashankar Bhargava told reporters that Mishra’s sons suffered from a genetic disease called muscular dystrophy, which is said to be incurable.

In a suicide note, Mishra said he does not want to live as he can’t save his sons, said Bhargava.

Mishra, his wife and both the children consumed sulphas tablets and died during treatment at the district hospital, added the collector. Sulphas is an agricultural fumigant.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Yadav said they have registered a case and investigations were on.