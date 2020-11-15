Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Kailash Sarang dies, PM Modi expresses condolences

Sarang was 85. (Source: Twitter/All India Radio News)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Kailash Sarang and said he will be remembered as a compassionate and hardworking leader.

Sarang died on Saturday at a hospital in Mumbai, family sources said. He was 85.

The Madhya Pradesh BJP leader, who was suffering from age-related ailments, had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai 12 days ago, sources said.

“Kailash Sarang Ji made stupendous efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. He will be remembered as a compassionate and hardworking leader, committed to MP’s progress,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

“Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti,” he said

