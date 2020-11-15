scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, November 15, 2020
Top news

Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Kailash Sarang dies, PM Modi expresses condolences

Kailash Sarang who was suffering from age-related ailments, had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai 12 days ago, sources said.

By: PTI | New Delhi | November 15, 2020 9:03:37 am
Sarang was 85. (Source: Twitter/All India Radio News)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Kailash Sarang and said he will be remembered as a compassionate and hardworking leader.

Sarang died on Saturday at a hospital in Mumbai, family sources said. He was 85.

The Madhya Pradesh BJP leader, who was suffering from age-related ailments, had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai 12 days ago, sources said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Kailash Sarang Ji made stupendous efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. He will be remembered as a compassionate and hardworking leader, committed to MP’s progress,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

“Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti,” he said

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 15: Latest News

Advertisement