Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader accused of assaulting woman, party issues show-cause after video goes viral

BJP Nagod Mandal president Pulkit Tandon has been asked by the party’s district general secretary to explain the incident.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 01:44 PM IST
Satna police have registered an FIR against BJP leader Pulkit Tandon after a woman accused him of assault and intimidation inside a warehouse. (Express Photo)Satna police have registered an FIR against BJP leader Pulkit Tandon after a woman accused him of assault and intimidation inside a warehouse. (Express Photo)
An FIR has been registered against BJP Nagod Mandal president Pulkit Tandon in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district following allegations that he assaulted and threatened a young woman inside a warehouse. The BJP has also issued a show-cause notice to Tandon after a purported video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Police said further action would be taken based on the investigation and examination of evidence, including the viral video

“An FIR has been registered in this case, and we are looking at the video evidence. We are yet to question Tandon. The two parties have known each other for years and had a falling out, which is under investigation,” a senior police officer said.

Tandon has not responded to the allegations.

According to police, the alleged incident took place on Tuesday night, at around 10 pm in the Nagod police station area. The complainant alleged that she was called to the warehouse on the pretext of attending to a customer. She said the call was made from the mobile phone of Tandon’s associate.

The woman claimed that after she was taken inside the warehouse, she found Tandon consuming alcohol, and that when she attempted to leave, he allegedly grabbed her hand.

She claimed that in an attempt to escape, she picked up and threw his mobile phone and ran out, following which Tandon allegedly hurled a liquor bottle at her and chased her.

The woman alleged that Tandon slapped her, pushed her, and caused her to fall against an iron rod. She further said that when she failed to return home for a long time, her mother and brother reached the spot. She alleged that when they tried to intervene and began recording the incident on video, Tandon and his associate assaulted them also.

The woman later reached Nagod police station, along with her mother and brother, and lodged a complaint.

Following the circulation of the video on social media, the matter also drew the attention of the BJP leadership. BJP district general secretary Ramakant Gautam issued a show-cause notice to Pulkit Tandon, seeking an explanation in connection with the incident.

Economic Survey sees FY27 GDP growth at 6.8-7.2% in 'year of adjustment'
