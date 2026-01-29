Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader accused of assaulting woman, party issues show-cause after video goes viral

Satna police have registered an FIR against BJP leader Pulkit Tandon after a woman accused him of assault and intimidation inside a warehouse. (Express Photo)

An FIR has been registered against BJP Nagod Mandal president Pulkit Tandon in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district following allegations that he assaulted and threatened a young woman inside a warehouse. The BJP has also issued a show-cause notice to Tandon after a purported video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Police said further action would be taken based on the investigation and examination of evidence, including the viral video

“An FIR has been registered in this case, and we are looking at the video evidence. We are yet to question Tandon. The two parties have known each other for years and had a falling out, which is under investigation,” a senior police officer said.