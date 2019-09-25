Madhya Pradesh: BJP cries foul as Congress decides not hold direct mayoral elections

The Congress government on Wednesday decided to amend the laws governing municipal bodies to restore the old system of indirect elections of mayors of municipal corporations and presidents of smaller municipal bodies.

Presently, the mayors and presidents are elected directly by voters in respective areas. Under the new system, councillor will elect the mayor and the president.

Calling the decision undemocratic, the opposition BJP alleged that the ruling party was scared of defeat in ensuing elections. Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava alleged that the new system will promote horse trading.

The Congress, however, argued that there were flaws in the old election system. The ruling party said decision making was affected in a scenario in which the mayor belonged to the different party and the majority councillors to another party.