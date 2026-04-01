Madhya Pradesh: BJP councillor killed in daytime shooting

The brazen killing in a busy locality triggered panic among residents, with crowds gathering at the scene shortly after the shooting.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readBhopalApr 1, 2026 12:03 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: BJP councillor killed in daytime shooting Police teams sealed off the area and began combing the area, while also reviewing CCTV footage from nearby establishments to identify the attackers.
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A BJP municipal councillor was shot dead in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district on Tuesday, with investigators suspecting a revenge killing linked to an earlier murder case could be the motive.

Kallu Kushwaha, a councillor from Ward No. 1 of Datia Nagar Palika, was attacked near the Sewda Chungi area at around 9 am while returning home after offering prayers at a temple. Eyewitness accounts and preliminary findings indicate that three assailants intercepted him and opened fire from close range, hitting him multiple times in the head, chest and back. He collapsed on the spot and died before any help could arrive.

Datia Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Akansha Jain said, “We received information at around 9 am that a murder incident occurred near the Seondha Chungi area… We sent the body to the district hospital for postmortem and collected evidence from the spot.”

The brazen killing in a busy locality triggered panic among residents, with crowds gathering at the scene shortly after the shooting. Police teams sealed off the area and began combing the area, while also reviewing CCTV footage from nearby establishments to identify the attackers.

Investigators suspect that Tuesday’s killing could be an act of retaliation. The councillor’s family members have named multiple suspects in their complaint.

Kushwaha had switched to the BJP ahead of the 2022 civic polls and won the municipal election from Ward No. 1. Police sources said he had been named in multiple criminal cases since 2011.

Multiple teams have been formed to track down the accused, and raids are underway at several locations.

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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