Madhya Pradesh: BJP councillor killed in daytime shooting

Police teams sealed off the area and began combing the area, while also reviewing CCTV footage from nearby establishments to identify the attackers.

A BJP municipal councillor was shot dead in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district on Tuesday, with investigators suspecting a revenge killing linked to an earlier murder case could be the motive.

Kallu Kushwaha, a councillor from Ward No. 1 of Datia Nagar Palika, was attacked near the Sewda Chungi area at around 9 am while returning home after offering prayers at a temple. Eyewitness accounts and preliminary findings indicate that three assailants intercepted him and opened fire from close range, hitting him multiple times in the head, chest and back. He collapsed on the spot and died before any help could arrive.