Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Congress trade barbs over YouTuber’s arrest

Delhi Police’s move to arrest a YouTuber known for posting content against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Bhopal Tuesday has triggered a war of words between the ruling Congress and Opposition BJP. While the Congress has called the arrest a kidnapping and said it violated Supreme Court guidelines, the BJP alleges the YouTuber is a member of the Congress’s IT cell.

An engineering student in early 20s, Abhishek Mishra was arrested from a flat in Bhopal’s Koh-e-fiza locality by Delhi cyber police. Delhi Police informed their MP counterparts about the arrest only after leaving the state.

The state home department wrote to Delhi Police, seeking action against police officers concerned for not informing local police or Mishra’s family members who live in Chhatarpur, MP, after the arrest.

Home Minister Bala Bachchan and Congress leader Vivek Tankha were among those who objected to the arrest, calling it violation of the apex court guidelines.

Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the government was hyping the arrest of “their worker’’ while “maintaining silence” on the killings of four BJP activists.

Congress’s Social Media and IT Cell chief in MP, Abhay Tiwari, said Abhishek was neither an office-bearer nor a member of the party’s IT cell, but as a resident of MP, he enjoys constitutional and human rights.

Additional DCP, cyber cell, Delhi Police, Anyesh Roy said they arrested Abhishek after they received a complaint from Umar, a resident of Jasola Vihar in Delhi, on January 11.

To locate Abhishek’s address, police sources said, the Delhi Police team posed as AAP workers and approached local residents, saying that they were looking for a blogger for their election campaign.

(Inputs from ENS Delhi)