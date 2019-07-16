Toggle Menu
Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Congres trade barbs over dog handlers’ transfer

This came after the BJP targeted the Kamal Nath government’s decision to transfer 46 dog handlers, some of them as far as 500 km from their current posting. When handlers are transferred, they go with their dogs.

Dogs have suddenly taken centre-stage in Madhya Pradesh politics, with ruling Congress on Monday deciding to send former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s home lists of dog handlers transferred during his regime.

Claiming that the Congress-led state government is running a ‘transfer industry’, the BJP has alleged that money is changing hands for postings in select places and departments.

In response, the CM’s media coordinator Narender Saluja said they have decided to send a list of such transfers under the BJP to former CM Chouhan’s home.

Continuing the war of words, PWD Minister Sajjan Singh Verma said the BJP’s mindset was like dogs. In response, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, “Yes, we are loyal dogs of the people of the state.’’

