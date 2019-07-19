Madhya Pradesh: Bill to curb cow vigilantism is vote-bank politics by Congress govt, says BJP

Accusing the Congress of indulging in vote-bank politics by tabling a Bill in the Assembly to curb harassment by cow vigilantes, the BJP on Thursday claimed the proposed legislation might become a boon for those who slaughter and smuggle cows.

State BJP chief and Jabalpur MP Rakesh Singh said his party was against lynching or mob violence and those who indulge in it should be penalised. “While talking about protecting and conserving cows the government has suddenly engaged itself in bringing such a law that puts a question mark on its intentions,” he said.

Singh said there would be no unattended cows on the streets and illegal transport had the ruling party kept its promise of building gaushalas in every panchayat. “Instead, the government has tried to give it a communal colour. It would have been better had the government also made punishment for slaughter and smuggling of cows stricter,” the BJP leader alleged, claiming that cow carcasses have been found near cow shelters and the government has not built a single gaushala.

Hinting that the Opposition party will oppose the Bill when it comes up for discussion in the Assembly, the BJP said the government should talk about mob lynching and protection of cows simultaneously. “We are clear that we are with the government if it focuses on mob lynching and cow protection. The party will oppose any move driven purely by communal vote-bank,” the BJP leader said, targeting the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal said there are many forms of lynching in the country but the Congress in pursuance of its vote-bank politics was trying to appease Muslims by only bringing a law against cow vigilantes and conspiring to slap false cases against them.

After tabling the Bill to amend the Madhya Pradesh Gauvansh Vadh Pratishedh Act, Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Yadav had told the media that transportation of cattle had become very difficult because transporters were often subjected to harassment, especially by organisations like the Bajrang Dal.