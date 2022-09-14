scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Nursery student rape: Two arrested; school management tried to cover up incident, says Home Minister

According to the child's parents, the woman attendant was present inside the vehicle when the incident took place last Thursday.

The girl's parents filed a police complaint on Monday following which a probe was launched into it, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nidhi Saxena said.

A week after a three-and-a-half-year-old nursery student was allegedly raped by her school bus driver in Bhopal, the Madhya Pradesh police arrested two people, including the driver, and a woman attendant, PTI reported.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters that “the role of the school administration will also be investigated. People from the school management will be questioned. I also believe the school management tried to cover-up the matter.”

The child was returning home in the bus when the incident took place. According to PTI, after the girl returned from school, her mother noted that the child’s clothes were changed with a spare set kept in her bag. The child later complained of pain in her private parts.

The parents went to the school the next day to complain to the authorities and the child identified the driver, an official told PTI.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 376-AB (rape of a girl under 12 years of age) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Saxena said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress media department in-charge K K Mishra sought resignation of minister Narottam Mishra, claiming the law and order situation had deteriorated and that girls and women were not safe under the BJP rule in the state.

–With inputs from PTI

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 09:51:22 am
