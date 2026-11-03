Bhopal: Man jumps in front of train. Police later find bodies of 4 family members at home

A 35-year-old man died after he jumped in front of a moving train in Bhopal on Monday. Later, police found the bodies of four members of his family, including two children, at their home.

Police suspect that the man first killed his family members before dying by suicide.

The deceased have been identified as Narendra Sahu, his mother Saraswati (50), wife Somlata (29), daughter Kriti (10), and son Khush (6).

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The bodies of the four family members were found inside their residence while Sahu’s body was recovered from a railway track in Chopra Kalan.

The incident came to light after police received information about a person being run over by a train. An alert was received through the First Response Vehicle (FRV) system, following which police teams reached the railway track.