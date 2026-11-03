Bhopal: Man jumps in front of train. Police later find bodies of 4 family members at home

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- Madhya Pradesh
A 35-year-old man died after he jumped in front of a moving train in Bhopal on Monday. Later, police found the bodies of four members of his family, including two children, at their home.
Police suspect that the man first killed his family members before dying by suicide.
The deceased have been identified as Narendra Sahu, his mother Saraswati (50), wife Somlata (29), daughter Kriti (10), and son Khush (6).
The bodies of the four family members were found inside their residence while Sahu’s body was recovered from a railway track in Chopra Kalan.
The incident came to light after police received information about a person being run over by a train. An alert was received through the First Response Vehicle (FRV) system, following which police teams reached the railway track.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 4, Adarsh Kant Shukla said, “We received an alert on the FRV system this morning about an incident near the railway tracks. Based on the information received from the Sukhi Sewania area, we found that four members of the same household had died. The (fifth) person died after being run over by a train. Upon examining the bodies of the four family members, it appeared that their throats had been slit.”’
The discovery of the four bodies inside the house led investigators to suspect that Narendra had killed his family before leaving the residence and ending his life on the railway tracks.
The four family members had suffered injuries to their throats, allegedly inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon. A forensic team was called to examine the house and collect evidence. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause and circumstances of the deaths.
Police are examining whether financial difficulties or problems in the family’s business contributed to the deaths. “The deceased had been unemployed for some days. He ran a small hotel which had to close down; he also tried his hand at catering. We are closely looking into the family’s financial situation,” said a police officer.