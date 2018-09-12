MP cop dies after undertrial attacks him inside police station: Report

Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
The incident, which caught on CCTV cameras installed in the police station, shows the undertrial prisoner attacking the policemen from behind with a stick, before escaping from the jail.

A prison guard who was attacked by an undertrial prisoner in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district succumbed to injuries Wednesday morning, reported news agency ANI. The policeman was one among the two injured in the attack on Sunday and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the police station, shows the undertrial prisoner attacking the policemen from behind with what looks like a stick — some reports have said it was a pickaxe — before escaping from the jail.

The two guards who were hit on the head fell unconscious after the attack. While one of them was provided medical assistance at a local hospital in Bhind, the other was referred to Delhi for treatment.

The video footage also shows a silhouette of an unidentified man who did not come forward to help the police and allegedly assisted the attacker.

In another incident, an undertrial prisoner allegedly involved in 40 criminal cases, escaped from a special sub-jail at Bhanjanagar in Odisha’s Ganjam district by scaling the wall on Tuesday, reported PTI. The police have ordered a probe and suspect the role of outsiders in the escape. All nearby police stations have been asked to maintain a strict vigil on the movement of the prisoner in their respective areas.

