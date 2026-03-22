Beyond pilot projects: How Madhya Pradesh is turning AI into a governance powerhouse

The government said AI applications will be expanded beyond pilot projects and implemented across major schemes.

Madhya Pradesh is preparing to institutionalise the use of artificial intelligence across governance, marking a shift from scattered pilot projects to a structured and state-wide deployment that could redefine how welfare delivery and administrative decisions are made.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s Saturday announced the State AI Mission with predictive governance at the proposal’s core.

The state plans to identify potential risks in sectors such as agriculture, health, nutrition and disaster management in advance. Officials will be “equipped with AI-based tools for drafting, analysis, decision support and data management to improve administrative efficiency,” said an official. The government said AI applications will be expanded beyond pilot projects and implemented across major schemes.