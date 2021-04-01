MP: Bandhavgarh National Park fire put out, officials say animals safe

Bandhavgarh field director said there was no loss of animals as per initial survey. (Express Photo)

A WILDFIRE that had spread across several zones in Bandhavgarh National Park has been brought under control, two days after it broke out, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials refused to divulge the areas affected but the fire is said to have spread across six ranges, including Panpatha, Khitoli, Tala and Manpur.

The central Tala zone, which is known for tigers, is also said to be affected.

Field Director of Bandhavgarh, Vincent Rahim, however, said there was no loss of animals as per the initial survey. “The grasslands are intact and there had been no loss to wild animals,” he told The Indian Express.

He said the fire was brought under control Wednesday afternoon. Fire tenders were rushed in from Pali, Chandiya and Umariya to control the blaze.

Umariya Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava, who visited the affected area along with Rahim, said the fire was under control.

“Since the fire began from one area, the animals escaped from the other end. It is only in situations when the fire is from all sides that the animals are trapped,” he told reporters.

He said only the Maghadi gate of the park was shut, adding that there was no other impact on tourism.

According to Rahim, the cause of the fire is not natural and an inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the reasons. There have been instances when disgruntled local villagers, who have to bear the brunt of wild animals damaging their crops, start the fires.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took a stock of the situation and instructed the authorities to take necessary action in case of casualties of wild animals.