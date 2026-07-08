Parallel donation system ate into donations at Madhya Pradesh’s Baglamukhi Temple, probe ordered

The Maa Baglamukhi Temple at Nalkheda is one of Madhya Pradesh's most prominent Shakti shrines and is administered by the state through an official management committee headed by the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered a high-level inquiry into alleged financial irregularities in donations at the Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda, Agar Malwa, following complaints that an unauthorised private committee had been collecting cash and valuables from devotees outside the official temple administration.

Tourism Minister Dharmendra Lodhi said the state would take strict action against those responsible. The Baglamukhi Temple case assumes added significance as it comes on the heels of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation controversy.

The Maa Baglamukhi Temple at Nalkheda is one of Madhya Pradesh’s most prominent Shakti shrines and is administered by the state through an official management committee headed by the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate. Thousands of devotees, including political leaders, visit the temple every year.