Parallel donation system ate into donations at Madhya Pradesh’s Baglamukhi Temple, probe ordered

Controversy comes close on the heels of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation row

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalJul 8, 2026 03:53 PM IST
The Maa Baglamukhi Temple at Nalkheda is one of Madhya Pradesh's most prominent Shakti shrines and is administered by the state through an official management committee headed by the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate.The Maa Baglamukhi Temple at Nalkheda is one of Madhya Pradesh's most prominent Shakti shrines and is administered by the state through an official management committee headed by the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
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The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered a high-level inquiry into alleged financial irregularities in donations at the Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda, Agar Malwa, following complaints that an unauthorised private committee had been collecting cash and valuables from devotees outside the official temple administration.

Tourism Minister Dharmendra Lodhi said the state would take strict action against those responsible. The Baglamukhi Temple case assumes added significance as it comes on the heels of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation controversy.

The Maa Baglamukhi Temple at Nalkheda is one of Madhya Pradesh’s most prominent Shakti shrines and is administered by the state through an official management committee headed by the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate. Thousands of devotees, including political leaders, visit the temple every year.

“The matter has come to my notice, where some people who have no relation with the Baglamukhi Temple administration are illegally taking money by getting receipts printed in the name of the temple. We have ordered the Collector to take action, and a committee has been constituted to probe the matter. Those found guilty will not be spared. Our government will take the most stringent action in the matter. The temples under state administration are audited every three months. We will not tolerate such irregularities,” Lodhi said.

An order issued by Agar Malwa Collector Preeti Yadav on July 7 states that serious complaints have been received alleging that a non-government committee had been operating inside the temple premises independently of the government-run management committee. The complaints allege that the body accepted donations from devotees in cash, gold and silver ornaments, used private bank accounts, and was involved in financial irregularities.

To investigate the allegations, the district administration has constituted a three-member inquiry committee headed by District Panchayat CEO B S Solanki. District Treasury Officer Manish Solanki and Nalkheda Chief Municipal Officer Mini Agrawal are the other members.

The committee has been tasked with examining whether any unregistered or private committee created a parallel donation collection mechanism within the temple, verifying receipt books, bank accounts and records relating to cash, gold and silver donations, and determining whether any government officials, temple management personnel or others were involved.

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The inquiry team has been directed to immediately “inspect the temple premises, examine relevant records, record statements of concerned parties, collect evidence, and submit a report along with its findings and recommendations to the Collector within seven days,” a senior district official said.

According to complaints cited in the inquiry order, the alleged parallel system operated separately from the officially administered temple management committee, raising concerns over the handling of devotees’ donations and the transparency of financial records.

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Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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