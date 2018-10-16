Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: Only BJP can make the country safe and prosperous, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah during the Mahila Sammelan in Satna Monday. (PTI Photo) Amit Shah during the Mahila Sammelan in Satna Monday. (PTI Photo)

Campaigning in election-bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday, BJP president Amit Shah introduced several national issues such as the triple talaq legislation, the alleged plot to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the anti-India sloganeering allegedly done on JNU campus in February 2016.

In his speeches so far, the BJP president had restricted himself to issues such as infiltration in Assam and the NRC, and the BJP’s resolve to drive out every illegal infiltrator from the country.

On Monday, Shah claimed that when some people were arrested for plotting to kill Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had called it an attack on human rights. And when slogans such as “Bharat tere tukde honge…” were allegedly raised on JNU campus, the Congress chief purportedly saw it as freedom of expression, Shah said.

Addressing a rally in Rewa, the first of four today, Shah said, “You (BJP supporters) form the government at the Centre in 2019, those who talk about disintegrating the country and dividing the country on caste and creed lines will be sent to jail. Only the BJP can make the country safe and prosperous.”

At another rally, in Satna, Shah said the Modi government was quick to legislate against the practice of triple talaq “despite strong opposition from the Congress”. He alleged that the Congress was not bothered about respect for Muslim women, who had been raising this issue for seven decades.

With nine ministers, Shah said, the Modi government has the highest representation of women ever in the country.

After talking about winning more than 200 seats on Sunday, Shah asked party workers to root out Congress from the state. He asked Rahul Gandhi to not even harbour a dream of the Congress coming to power in MP and rattled off the number of BJP victories in state elections since 2014 to drive home the point that his party is in ascension.

