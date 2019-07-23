Madhya Pradesh assembly passes 27% OBC quota bill

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly Tuesday unanimously passed a bill providing 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state. The OBCs currently get 14 per cent reservation.

The passage of the Madhya Pradesh Lok Seva (Anusuchit Jatiyon, Anusuchit Jan Jatiyon aur Anya Pichhade Vargon ke Liye Arakshan) Amendment Bill, 2019, will increase the reservation for OBCs by 13 per cent. OBCs are estimated to constitute nearly 52 per cent of the state’s population, and OBC groups have often demanded an increase in reservation to reflect their strength in the state.

Prior to the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government had passed an ordinance to increase reservation for OBCs from 14 per cent to 27 per cent. The then governor Anandiben Patel had signed the ordinance to amend the Madhya Pradesh Lok Seva (Anusuchit Jatiyon, Anusuchit Jan Jatioyon aur Anya Pichhade Vargon ke Liye Arakshan) Adhiniyam, 1994. Earlier this year, in March, Nath also announced that the government will implement the 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections (EWS) in government jobs, and emphasised that the government is committed to provide opportunities to all sections of society.

The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/STs) get 16 and 20 per cent reservation respectively in the state.