Monday, March 08, 2021
Against love that leads to ‘jihad’, says MP minister as Assembly clears anti-conversion Bill

March 8, 2021 4:15:21 pm
Madhya Pradesh anti-conversion BillThe Freedom to Religion Bill, 2021, was passed by a voice vote in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed the Freedom to Religion Bill, 2021, that aims to check religious conversions through marriage or by any other fraudulent means. Those convicted can be awarded jail term of upto 10 years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said, “We are against every such form of love that leads to ‘jihad’, hurts our sentiments and puts our daughters at risk.”

After a discussion on the Bill, it was passed by voice vote in the Assembly.

Governor Anandiben Patel had on January 9 gave assent to the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2020, which penalised religious conversions through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage.

Last month, Home Minister Mishra had said as many as 23 cases were registered under the ordinance within a month of it coming into force.

