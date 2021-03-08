Against love that leads to ‘jihad’, says MP minister as Assembly clears anti-conversion Bill

The Freedom to Religion Bill, 2021, was passed by a voice vote in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed the Freedom to Religion Bill, 2021, that aims to check religious conversions through marriage or by any other fraudulent means. Those convicted can be awarded jail term of upto 10 years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said, “We are against every such form of love that leads to ‘jihad’, hurts our sentiments and puts our daughters at risk.”

The Freedom to Religion Bill 2021 was passed by Madhya Pradesh Assembly today. With a jail term upto 10 yrs & fine of Rs 1 lakh, the bill aims to curb religious conversions through marriages by fraudulent means. There have been 16 cases registered under it so far. @IndianExpress — Iram Siddique (@Scribbly_Scribe) March 8, 2021

After a discussion on the Bill, it was passed by voice vote in the Assembly.

Governor Anandiben Patel had on January 9 gave assent to the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2020, which penalised religious conversions through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage.

Last month, Home Minister Mishra had said as many as 23 cases were registered under the ordinance within a month of it coming into force.