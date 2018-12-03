Madhya Pradesh: Eclipse of dynasty that plagues Congress has also come to BJP, says party MLA Usha Thakur

BJP MLA Usha Thakur has alleged that the “eclipse of dynasty that plagues the Congress has also come to the BJP”.

A sitting MLA from Indore-3 constituency, Thakur was fielded this time from Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow constituency, about 30 km from Indore. BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son Akash was fielded by the BJP in Indore-3. The senior Vijayvargiya, sitting MLA from Mhow, did not contest the polls this time.

In a video filmed during canvassing for the election, Thakur is heard alleging that the BJP general secretary convinced the party’s national president (Amit Shah) to give his son a ticket from Indore-3.

“Politics is a mission for me. I have not entered politics to take commission. You are facing difficulty in accepting me as a candidate. I was not sent here as part of some secret understanding. Political injustice has been done to me. The eclipse of dynasty that plagues the Congress has also come to the BJP,” the MLA is heard telling an audience comprising senior Armymen at Mhow.

When The Indian Express approached her, she did not disown the comment, but added that she was responding to questions from senior Army personnel. “I said what I said to answer their questions. Only my answer is being circulated, not the question,’’ she said.

While Vijayvargiya did not react, some BJP leaders slammed Thakur for her comments. BJP leader Govind Malu, also a contender for the BJP ticket from Indore-3 segment, said leaders who “got so much from the party” are going public with their grievances even though they got tickets. “Why don’t they talk about people who did not get a ticket at all,’’ said Malu.

Meanwhile, Vijayvargiya Sunday targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi over dynasty politics. “Rahul Ji Ko Rajniti aati nahi hi, aur khandan ke karan chhodi jati nahi’’ (Rahul does not know politicking, but he can’t leave politics because of his lineage),” he tweeted.