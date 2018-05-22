Madhya Pradesh assembly elections: Digvijaya Singh appointed chairman of coordination committee

Digvijaya Singh had recently embarked on a six-month-long ‘Narmada Yatra’ along with his wife Amrita and several of his supporters. Digvijaya Singh had recently embarked on a six-month-long ‘Narmada Yatra’ along with his wife Amrita and several of his supporters.

In the run-up to assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh later this year, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appointed former state chief minister Digvijaya Singh as chairman of the party’s coordination committee and MP Jyotiraditya Scindia as chairman of election campaign committee.

Singh had recently embarked on a six-month-long ‘Narmada Yatra’ along with his wife Amrita and several of his supporters. He concluded the 3,300 km yatra on foot on the banks of Narmada in Narsinghpur district in April.

Gandhi also approved the appointments to the election planning & strategy committee, disciplinary action committee, manifesto committee, media & Communication committee. He also cleared the names of 20 district presidents of the Madhya Pradesh Congress. The term of the 230-member assembly is coming to an end in January 2019 and polls are due in the state later this year.

Earlier today, Gandhi appointed Rajni Patil as AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh. He replaced former union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Baghel and Biswaranjan Mohanty were appointed as secretaries of the Gujarat Congress, along with Nadeem Javed who has been named the Chairman of AICC’s minority department. The minority department was previously held by Khurshid Ahmad Saiyad. The party also appointed two new secretaries in Bihar. The changes come behind the party’s poor show in Karnataka where it saw its tally slip to 78 seats. The Congress, however, had managed to stitch up a post-poll alliance with former rival JD(S) in its bid to deny the BJP a shot at forming the government.

