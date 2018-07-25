Madhya Pradesh: ASI hacked to death by alleged criminal near Chhindwara

The deceased have been identified as Chandrakant Shivanna Pujari (22) and Santosh Vitthal Hebale (21), both natives of Gulbarga in Karnataka. The deceased have been identified as Chandrakant Shivanna Pujari (22) and Santosh Vitthal Hebale (21), both natives of Gulbarga in Karnataka.

A 53-year-old assistant sub-inspector was hacked to death by an alleged criminal and his associates, including relatives, in Jamunia village under Umreth Police Station of Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh, in the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Additional superintend of police Neeraj Soni told The Indian Express that ASI Devchand Nagle had gone to the village, about 20 kms from Chhindwara town, to serve a warrant on Jauhar Thakur who was wanted in a case.

A group of nearly a dozen persons attacked the police party that included the slain ASI and a constable with sticks and axes. The constable who was hit on the head managed to escape but the ASI was repeatedly attacked. He was declared dead when taken to a government hospital.

The ASP said a case has been registered against 10 persons and seven of them have been rounded up. However, the criminal fled from the village, he said.

