Madhya Pradesh: Another BJP leader targets Scindia camp

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh (C), BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (R) and party state president VD Sharma during the Sewa-Samvad virtual rally at BJP State headquarters, in Bhopal, Friday, July 3, 2020. (PTI Photo) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh (C), BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (R) and party state president VD Sharma during the Sewa-Samvad virtual rally at BJP State headquarters, in Bhopal, Friday, July 3, 2020. (PTI Photo)

While Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is yet to allocate portfolios to 28 new ministers, another senior BJP leader has sniped at the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp which has got a disproportionate representation in the Cabinet.

Former Higher Education Minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, a bitter rival of Scindia, on Saturday tweeted, “Why did the newly inducted ministers not visit the Samadhi of Rani Laxmibai when they came to Gwalior? Remember, this democracy and the council of ministry owes it to the blood of martyrs. You should have gone there (and offered flowers).”

Before Scindia joined the BJP, Pawaiya was the most vocal opponent of the scion of the erstwhile royal family. The Bajrang Dal’s former national chief contested his maiden election in 1998 against Madhavrao Scindia and also challenged the son in Guna in 2014 — he lost both the polls.

Pawaiya lost the 2018 Assembly election to Pradyumna Singh Tomar, a hardcore Scindia loyalist who has been inducted as a minister. BJP leaders like Pawaiya and Chouhan accuse the Scindia dynasty of betraying the “Jhansi ki Rani” in the first war of Independence in 1857.

Tomar, Cabinet Minister Imarti Devi and Minister of State Bharat Singh Kushwah are in Gwalior. They did not visit the Samadhi of Rani Laxmibai but went to a memorial of the Scindia family. When contacted, Tomar said he will not comment as he has not read the tweet. Pawaiya said he had no further comments.

Meanwhile, Chouhan on Saturday announced that he would allocate portfolios on Sunday. He had expanded his Cabinet for the second time on July 2 to induct 28 ministers, 12 of them former Congress MLAs. Two former Congress MLAs were inducted on April 21.

The Scindia camp is demanding key portfolios while senior BJP leaders too have staked a claim, making the exercise tough for Chouhan, who recently spent two days in Delhi but could not finalise the portfolios.

BJP’s Satna MP Ganesh Singh had recently said that the delay was sending a wrong signal and Scindia should give it a thought if he was behind the hold-up, arguing that the decision was solely the CM’s prerogative.

Former minister and BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi had recently said the expansion had left people unhappy.

