Madhya Pradesh announces night curfew in five cities

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(File).

The Madhya Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced imposition of night curfew across five cities in the state. The curfew will come into force from November 21 starting from 10 pm until 6 am the next morning.

The decission to impose the night curfew came after Chouhan held a review meeting with heath officials to take a stock of the situation. Following this, it was announced that night curfew will be imposed in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ratlam and Vidisha. But the night curfew will not hinder the movement of transportation vehicles and labours working in factories.

Chouhan further clarified that the a crises management group headed by collected will hold meeting in every district on November 21 to review the situation at the district level and decided accordingly.

The schools upto class eight will remain shut in Madhya Pradesh and the higher secondary and colleges will also not hold regular sessions. “Only those who want guidance can come to colleges and higher schools according to the guidelines laid down by the respective departments,” said Chouhan.

The night curfew will continue until the cases have stabilised pointed out Chouhan. While there would be no lockdown in any areas of the state except those that turn into containetment zones with high number of cases. Such areas will be identified as containetment zones and movement to and fro from these containment zone will be stopped.

On November 20, a total of 1,529 new cases of COVID-19 were found in the state of which the highest of 378 were in the state’s capital of Bhopal. This was followed by Indore which stood at 313 cases. Another nine people died due to COVID in MP on Friday while till date about 3138 people have lost their lives. MP so far has recorded a total of 1.89 lakh positive cases.

On Friday, Bhopal recorded the highest of 378 me COVID cases followed by Indore with 313 cases, Gwalior 96 positive cases while Ratlam recorded 76 cases and Vidisha another 39 cases. The total active cases in MP stand at 10402 of which 1528 were reported on Friday. The highest fatality due to COVID-19 have been recorded in Indore with a total of 726 deaths followed by Bhopal with 503 deaths, 172 in Gwalior and 62 in Ratlam while another 52 in Vidisha. While a total of 3138 people have died in the state so far.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd