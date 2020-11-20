Madhya Pradesh announces 200 days of MGNREGA work in Maoist-hit dist

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(File).

With a view to boost employment in Maoist-affected Balaghat district, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced that MGNREGA work days will be increased to 200 from the 100 at present.

The decision came after a request from the district administration. “Balaghat has one of the highest number of people availing benefits under MGNREGA and at least four of our blocks in the district are affected by naxal activities for which we had requested the work days to be increased to 200,” Balaghat Collector Deepak Arya told The Indian Express.

Chouhan made the announcement in Maharashtra’s Gondia district, where he reviewed the arrangements in the Maoist-affected areas with the Collector and Superintendent of Police of MP’s Balaghat district.

Chouhan said a special recruitment drive will also be conducted locally for the Scheduled Tribes and the government will also chalk out a plan to improve road connectivity to Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, besides carrying out a skill development programme.

